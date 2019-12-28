Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,288.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.05862072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001206 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

