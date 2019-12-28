Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $846,103.00 and $37,601.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $18.94 and $32.15. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,718,059 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

