Bela Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bela token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bela has a market cap of $175,461.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bela has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00575683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009885 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,924,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,405,691 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.