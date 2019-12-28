Beldex Price Up 53.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $106.03 million and $746,166.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

