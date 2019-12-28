Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. 1,309,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,084 shares of company stock valued at $169,114,978 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

