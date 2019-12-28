Bethereum 1-Day Volume Tops $10,403.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Bethereum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bethereum has a market cap of $285,696.00 and $10,403.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bethereum has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com.

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

