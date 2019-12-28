Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $104,772.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

