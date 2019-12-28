Bezop Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bezop has a market capitalization of $141,252.00 and $1,117.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

