B&G Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 112.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

BGS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,648. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

