Bigbom Hits Market Capitalization of $191,350.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $191,350.00 and $129,188.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

BBO is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.