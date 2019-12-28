BigUp Price Down 89.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

