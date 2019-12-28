BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Plans Annual Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BLMC stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

