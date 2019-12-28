Binance Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $182.93 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for about $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $182.93 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, Exrates, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX, FCoin, AirSwap, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.