BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.71% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

