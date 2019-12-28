BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.78% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSTC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

BSTC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

