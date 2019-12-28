Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.96. 86,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,532. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of $295.92 million and a PE ratio of 38.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

