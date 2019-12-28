Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in December

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BGI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

