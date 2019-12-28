Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $4,535.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000593 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

