BitBall Hits Market Cap of $154,173.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. BitBall has a total market cap of $154,173.00 and $1,451.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060293 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084842 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00071934 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.50 or 0.99868509 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.