Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $941,041.00 and approximately $88,968.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 59.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00072602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 208,493,432 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

