Bitcloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $35,476.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,929,821 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

