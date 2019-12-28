bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.12 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $245.67 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,300,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.