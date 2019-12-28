BitCoen Hits Market Cap of $42,218.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $42,218.00 and $346.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.02535739 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000338 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

