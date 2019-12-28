BitCoen Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $42,230.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.02451420 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000337 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

