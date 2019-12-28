Bitcoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HBUS, EXX and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00540373 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,191,488 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BX Thailand, bitFlyer, BtcTrade.im, COSS, Korbit, Exrates, BTC Markets, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, B2BX, GOPAX, Bithumb, SouthXchange, QBTC, C2CX, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, cfinex, ABCC, Bittylicious, CoinFalcon, UEX, Bitstamp, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Huobi, Coinnest, Iquant, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Binance, Koinim, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Independent Reserve, Exmo, Bisq, BitBay, Bleutrade, Bitinka, Buda, Coinrail, Ovis, Gatecoin, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare, ACX, ChaoEX, BTCC, Kuna, Cryptomate, BitForex, BigONE, DSX, Bitbank, Bibox, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CPDAX, Bitbns, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinEx, Zebpay, Upbit, IDCM, FCoin, Coinbe, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Negocie Coins, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, YoBit, WEX, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bit2C, BTC Trade UA, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, QuadrigaCX, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, Cryptohub, Liquid, Kucoin, Kraken, Braziliex, Gate.io, Coinfloor, HBUS, EXX, Bitso, MBAex, OKCoin International, Crex24, Coinhub, Mercatox, xBTCe, CoinTiger, Coinbase Pro, OTCBTC, Koinex, Bittrex, Allcoin, Koineks, CryptoBridge, CEX.IO, Zaif, Indodax, Coinone, BitMarket, HitBTC, Mercado Bitcoin and Vebitcoin. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.