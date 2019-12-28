Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Hits $3.79 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $208.55 or 0.02803731 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinFalcon and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,426.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00490024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,192,575 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, COSS, Altcoin Trader, QBTC, Coinrail, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Zaif, Instant Bitex, EXX, ABCC, Buda, Bithumb, Coindeal, Bitbank, Kuna, Trade By Trade, Liquid, Bit2C, B2BX, Coinsquare, Liqui, Graviex, OKEx, Bitinka, GOPAX, Stocks.Exchange, Bisq, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTCC, Bittrex, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Exmo, Bittylicious, Exrates, OKCoin International, FCoin, Cobinhood, Indodax, Iquant, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Coinhub, Cryptopia, BTC Markets, Upbit, Bitstamp, HBUS, HitBTC, Korbit, Braziliex, xBTCe, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, bitFlyer, Koineks, Coinone, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx, Huobi, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Independent Reserve, BitBay, ACX, BitMarket, Mercatox, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Zebpay, CoinEgg, IDCM, Binance, Cryptomate, WazirX, BitForex, QuadrigaCX, Gate.io, DSX, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Coinnest, C2CX, UEX, TOPBTC, WEX, CEX.IO, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinim, Bit-Z, Negocie Coins, ChaoEX, Koinex, BigONE, cfinex, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, Allcoin, ZB.COM, CPDAX, Bibox, Bitso, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, MBAex, Ovis, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Coinfloor, Poloniex, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coinbe and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

