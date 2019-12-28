Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $58.02 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004182 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, BigONE and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005002 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00053207 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinnest, Exrates, HitBTC, Indodax, Huobi, Gate.io, YoBit, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, BigONE and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

