Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.33 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $60.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, Indodax and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004964 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008356 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Indodax, Gate.io, YoBit, Coinnest, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

