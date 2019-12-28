Bitcoin Fast Market Cap Hits $82,044.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $82,044.00 and approximately $647.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060843 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00084788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.98 or 1.00453930 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

