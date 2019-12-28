Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00072471 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bitlish and BitMarket. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $94.37 million and $15.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00383869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00089807 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Sistemkoin, Binance, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Graviex, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Huobi, Bit-Z, BitFlip, TDAX, Coinnest, DSX, BitBay, Indodax, Bitinka, Bitlish, HitBTC, Coinone, Zebpay, Bitfinex, Korbit, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, QuadrigaCX, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Exrates, C2CX, Upbit, BitMarket, Bitsane, Crex24, Exmo, OKEx, Koineks, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

