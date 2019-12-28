Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0298

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $546,482.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00386246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00072784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00086757 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

