Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches Market Cap of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.