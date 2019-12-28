Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,522.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Nanex, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $502,353.00 and approximately $1,522.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00388740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00084116 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000935 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Exrates, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

