Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Tops $499,563.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Nanex, TOPBTC and TradeOgre. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $499,563.00 and $485.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00385680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00089746 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

