Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $3.14 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $15,207.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00042678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00043687 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.