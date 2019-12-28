Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $514.64 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cobinhood, Huobi and CoinZest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Bibox, HitBTC, Bitrue, Kucoin, Korbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, CoinBene, BigONE, Huobi, WazirX, OKEx, Bit-Z, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, FCoin, DragonEX, Coinbit, Bitkub, Kraken, Upbit, CoinEx, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, Binance, Poloniex, CoinZest, Hotbit, MBAex, Indodax, Gate.io, IDAX, Koinex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

