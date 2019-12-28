BitcoiNote Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $19,963.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,077,934 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

