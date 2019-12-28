BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $563,953.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $563,953.00 and approximately $2,855.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00385251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00072685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00090702 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,990,547,714 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

