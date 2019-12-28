Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $999.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.01752563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.02846322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00622650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00385825 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,009,465 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,506 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.