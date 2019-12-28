Bitfex Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,539.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $457,081.00 and approximately $12,539.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitfex has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

