BitGreen (BITG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,900.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. BitGreen has a market cap of $988,350.00 and $5,900.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022373 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003343 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021915 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.48 or 0.02537247 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,998,715 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

