bitJob (STU) Trading 43.5% Higher Over Last Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One bitJob token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and YoBit. bitJob has a total market cap of $25,856.00 and $12.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitJob has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00186776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.01299213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

