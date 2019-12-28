Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,395.00 and $90.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,259,682 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,678 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

