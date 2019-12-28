BitTube Trading 34.5% Higher This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $11,551.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00620117 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 224,400,885 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.