bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading Up 86.5% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 179.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $8.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00018142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 86.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,671,190 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.