Blacer Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00642910 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001172 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.