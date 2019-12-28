BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinEgg. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $13,443.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022305 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,682,006 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

