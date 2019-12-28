BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.