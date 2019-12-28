Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 650,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,333. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

