Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 525,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,624. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

In related news, insider Hoy Michael purchased 1,557,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $77,898.25.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

